A Small Continuation
On my way out of the shopping centre, I came across this teddy bear holding a red heart.
It felt like a quiet continuation — from yesterday’s bear, and from the hearts earlier this week.
Some themes appear without being planned. They simply follow along for a few days.
This week, it seems, it has been hearts.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
