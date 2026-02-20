Previous
A Small Continuation by okvalle
255 / 365

A Small Continuation

On my way out of the shopping centre, I came across this teddy bear holding a red heart.

It felt like a quiet continuation — from yesterday’s bear, and from the hearts earlier this week.

Some themes appear without being planned. They simply follow along for a few days.

This week, it seems, it has been hearts.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact