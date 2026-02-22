Previous
Gathering at Gyldenløve Brygge by okvalle
Gathering at Gyldenløve Brygge

I drove down to Gyldenløve brygge without any real plan.
Sitting in the car, I wondered if the trip had been unnecessary.

Then a woman arrived and began feeding the birds.
Within seconds, the quiet harbor turned into a moving carpet of wings, calls, and eager footsteps in the snow.

Gulls in the air.
Ducks at her feet.
Boats resting behind them, as if used to this daily ritual.

Sometimes a scene does not reveal itself
until someone else steps into it.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

