Gathering at Gyldenløve Brygge

I drove down to Gyldenløve brygge without any real plan.

Sitting in the car, I wondered if the trip had been unnecessary.



Then a woman arrived and began feeding the birds.

Within seconds, the quiet harbor turned into a moving carpet of wings, calls, and eager footsteps in the snow.



Gulls in the air.

Ducks at her feet.

Boats resting behind them, as if used to this daily ritual.



Sometimes a scene does not reveal itself

until someone else steps into it.