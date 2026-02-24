Previous
Filling the Depot by okvalle
Filling the Depot

Later, while waiting in Spikkestad before my next trip, something suddenly happened right in front of me.

A truck was refilling one of the gravel depots used for road sanding in winter. The container was almost full — there was barely room for another grab of gravel.

Nothing spectacular. Just everyday maintenance that keeps the roads safe.

Two small impressions from an ordinary working day.
24th February 2026

Ole Kristian Valle

