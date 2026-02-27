Previous
The Hands Behind the Journey by okvalle
259 / 365

The Hands Behind the Journey

The mechanic putting the final touches on the bus before I could drive it out.
A quiet early morning at the workshop.
27th February 2026

Ole Kristian Valle

