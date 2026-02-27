Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
The Hands Behind the Journey
The mechanic putting the final touches on the bus before I could drive it out.
A quiet early morning at the workshop.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2896
photos
58
followers
23
following
Views
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th February 2026 8:30am
