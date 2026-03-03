Previous
A Friendly Pause by okvalle
A Friendly Pause

On my way back, I passed a house and noticed a dog watching me from behind the fence. It clearly wanted to say hello.

I held out my hand. First a cautious sniff, then permission to scratch under the chin — which seemed to be exactly the right choice.

I have always loved dogs.
For a moment, I was reminded of the one I had in the Faroe Islands. The memory surfaced unexpectedly, warm and familiar.

Sometimes a short pause by a fence can bring back more than you expect.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
