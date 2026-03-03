Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
260 / 365
A Friendly Pause
On my way back, I passed a house and noticed a dog watching me from behind the fence. It clearly wanted to say hello.
I held out my hand. First a cautious sniff, then permission to scratch under the chin — which seemed to be exactly the right choice.
I have always loved dogs.
For a moment, I was reminded of the one I had in the Faroe Islands. The memory surfaced unexpectedly, warm and familiar.
Sometimes a short pause by a fence can bring back more than you expect.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2902
photos
58
followers
23
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
259
1885
1886
1887
1888
56
260
1889
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd March 2026 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close