A Friendly Pause

On my way back, I passed a house and noticed a dog watching me from behind the fence. It clearly wanted to say hello.



I held out my hand. First a cautious sniff, then permission to scratch under the chin — which seemed to be exactly the right choice.



I have always loved dogs.

For a moment, I was reminded of the one I had in the Faroe Islands. The memory surfaced unexpectedly, warm and familiar.



Sometimes a short pause by a fence can bring back more than you expect.