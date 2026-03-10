Previous
Almost Spring by okvalle
262 / 365

Almost Spring

On my way home today I had to stop by the store to pick up a few necessities. Outside, a small group of tulips was pushing their way up from the soil.

One bud had just begun to open, still wrapped tightly in its green leaves, with only a hint of pale yellow inside.

After a long and slightly heavy day, it felt good to notice this small sign that spring is slowly on its way.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact