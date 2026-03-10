Sign up
262 / 365
Almost Spring
On my way home today I had to stop by the store to pick up a few necessities. Outside, a small group of tulips was pushing their way up from the soil.
One bud had just begun to open, still wrapped tightly in its green leaves, with only a hint of pale yellow inside.
After a long and slightly heavy day, it felt good to notice this small sign that spring is slowly on its way.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th March 2026 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
