Between Air and Sand

Later in the afternoon I wandered around the indoor arena in Grimstad, watching the different events unfold.



In the long jump pit everything happens in just a few seconds — the run-up, the take-off, and the final landing in the sand.



For a brief moment the athlete is suspended in the air, arms balancing, body stretched forward, trying to gain those last few centimeters before gravity takes over.



A fraction of a second later, the sand tells the final result.