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263 / 365
Between Air and Sand
Later in the afternoon I wandered around the indoor arena in Grimstad, watching the different events unfold.
In the long jump pit everything happens in just a few seconds — the run-up, the take-off, and the final landing in the sand.
For a brief moment the athlete is suspended in the air, arms balancing, body stretched forward, trying to gain those last few centimeters before gravity takes over.
A fraction of a second later, the sand tells the final result.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
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14th March 2026 1:53pm
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Joan Robillard
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Great Action shot
March 14th, 2026
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