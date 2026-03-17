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264 / 365
Holding Back the Flow
Just beside the water, this small mechanical detail sat quietly doing its job — unnoticed, but essential.
Rust and moisture have left their marks over time, giving the surface a texture that tells its own story.
While the water moves constantly, this piece remains still, holding its position, shaping the flow in ways that aren’t immediately visible.
It’s a reminder that even in places defined by movement, there are elements of control — small, steady points that keep everything in balance.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th March 2026 1:59pm
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