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Holding Back the Flow by okvalle
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Holding Back the Flow

Just beside the water, this small mechanical detail sat quietly doing its job — unnoticed, but essential.

Rust and moisture have left their marks over time, giving the surface a texture that tells its own story.

While the water moves constantly, this piece remains still, holding its position, shaping the flow in ways that aren’t immediately visible.

It’s a reminder that even in places defined by movement, there are elements of control — small, steady points that keep everything in balance.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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