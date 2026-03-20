A Creature of Imagination

On my last walk through the area, I moved a little further away from the usual paths and ended up outside an art studio.



Among various objects left outdoors, this small figure caught my attention — part deer, part bird, something in between.



Its surface was worn and weathered, as if it had been standing there for a long time, quietly observing the world around it.



I wasn’t looking for anything like this, but that’s often how these moments happen.



Sometimes, a place reveals something completely different — if you’re willing to wander just a little bit further.