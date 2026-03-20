Previous
A Creature of Imagination by okvalle
265 / 365

A Creature of Imagination

On my last walk through the area, I moved a little further away from the usual paths and ended up outside an art studio.

Among various objects left outdoors, this small figure caught my attention — part deer, part bird, something in between.

Its surface was worn and weathered, as if it had been standing there for a long time, quietly observing the world around it.

I wasn’t looking for anything like this, but that’s often how these moments happen.

Sometimes, a place reveals something completely different — if you’re willing to wander just a little bit further.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact