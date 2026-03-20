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A Creature of Imagination
On my last walk through the area, I moved a little further away from the usual paths and ended up outside an art studio.
Among various objects left outdoors, this small figure caught my attention — part deer, part bird, something in between.
Its surface was worn and weathered, as if it had been standing there for a long time, quietly observing the world around it.
I wasn’t looking for anything like this, but that’s often how these moments happen.
Sometimes, a place reveals something completely different — if you’re willing to wander just a little bit further.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
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20th March 2026 11:42am
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