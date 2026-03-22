Previous
Distorted reflections by okvalle
266 / 365

Distorted reflections

A familiar scene, seen differently.
Reflections bending across curved glass panels, breaking the landscape into shifting lines and fragments.

Sometimes it’s not about what is there, but how it changes when the surface is no longer still.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact