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Distorted reflections
A familiar scene, seen differently.
Reflections bending across curved glass panels, breaking the landscape into shifting lines and fragments.
Sometimes it’s not about what is there, but how it changes when the surface is no longer still.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd March 2026 9:18am
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