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Waiting by okvalle
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Waiting

The weather outside had turned cold and uncertain —
wind, fog, and a light dusting of snow.

Inside, everything felt still.

A row of taps stood quietly in place,
glasses hanging above, waiting for the next moment of activity.

No movement. No voices.
Just a pause in between.

Sometimes, that is what I notice most —
not when things happen,
but when they don’t.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great selective focus
March 24th, 2026  
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