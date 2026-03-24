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267 / 365
Waiting
The weather outside had turned cold and uncertain —
wind, fog, and a light dusting of snow.
Inside, everything felt still.
A row of taps stood quietly in place,
glasses hanging above, waiting for the next moment of activity.
No movement. No voices.
Just a pause in between.
Sometimes, that is what I notice most —
not when things happen,
but when they don’t.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2935
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th March 2026 11:07am
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KoalaGardens🐨
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great selective focus
March 24th, 2026
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