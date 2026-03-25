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268 / 365
Along the Branch
It has been months since my last walk in the forest.
Today, I returned,
not in search of anything specific —
just to see what might still be there.
Along a fallen branch,
small structures had quietly taken their place,
reaching upward, one by one.
Behind them, the forest repeated itself —
lines of trees, slightly out of alignment,
yet somehow in rhythm.
Nothing arranged. Nothing forced.
Just nature, finding its own balance.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th March 2026 5:04pm
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