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Along the Branch by okvalle
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Along the Branch

It has been months since my last walk in the forest.

Today, I returned,
not in search of anything specific —
just to see what might still be there.

Along a fallen branch,
small structures had quietly taken their place,
reaching upward, one by one.

Behind them, the forest repeated itself —
lines of trees, slightly out of alignment,
yet somehow in rhythm.

Nothing arranged. Nothing forced.
Just nature, finding its own balance.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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