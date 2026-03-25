Along the Branch

It has been months since my last walk in the forest.



Today, I returned,

not in search of anything specific —

just to see what might still be there.



Along a fallen branch,

small structures had quietly taken their place,

reaching upward, one by one.



Behind them, the forest repeated itself —

lines of trees, slightly out of alignment,

yet somehow in rhythm.



Nothing arranged. Nothing forced.

Just nature, finding its own balance.

