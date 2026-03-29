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Arrivals by okvalle
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Arrivals

Just moments after the first image, they appeared.
Walking in the opposite direction — away from the airport, not towards it.

Two people, side by side. No rush.
As if the journey behind them had already settled.

Where one story begins, another quietly ends.
Or perhaps just continues in a different direction.

Same place. Same moment.
Two completely different journeys
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Susan ace
A lovely story in these two photos.
March 29th, 2026  
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