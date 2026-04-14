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Between Structures by okvalle
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Between Structures

A quiet moment outside the courthouse. Lines and surfaces meeting in calm precision, while a single figure passes through the frame — a reminder that even in the most structured places, life moves quietly through.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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