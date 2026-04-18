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274 / 365
A World of Colour
We stopped to buy yarn, as my wife has recently discovered the joy of knitting. Shelves filled with colour and texture created a different kind of pattern — soft, vibrant, and full of possibilities.
After the quiet tones of yesterday, this felt like stepping into something brighter. A simple errand, but one that carried its own kind of inspiration.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th April 2026 2:43pm
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