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A World of Colour by okvalle
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A World of Colour

We stopped to buy yarn, as my wife has recently discovered the joy of knitting. Shelves filled with colour and texture created a different kind of pattern — soft, vibrant, and full of possibilities.

After the quiet tones of yesterday, this felt like stepping into something brighter. A simple errand, but one that carried its own kind of inspiration.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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