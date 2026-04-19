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275 / 365
Standing in the Rain
Rain had settled over the day, soft but persistent. On the garden table stood a small glass penguin from Hadeland, quietly catching the falling drops.
Each raindrop left its mark — tiny splashes, ripples, and fleeting movements around something still. A simple scene, shaped by weather and time.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th April 2026 3:31pm
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