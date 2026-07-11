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A Joyful Exit by okvalle
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A Joyful Exit

My next assignment was a wedding at Sagene Church in Oslo.

After washing the bus and planning where to park, I found the perfect position just outside the church. Standing discreetly in the bus doorway gave me a wonderful view as Eirik and Elise stepped out to cheers, smiles, and waving ribbons from family and friends.

One moment I was photographing a tiny bear on an old Defender; a little later I was witnessing one of life’s happiest celebrations. That’s the beauty of never quite knowing what the day will bring.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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