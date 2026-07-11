A Joyful Exit

My next assignment was a wedding at Sagene Church in Oslo.



After washing the bus and planning where to park, I found the perfect position just outside the church. Standing discreetly in the bus doorway gave me a wonderful view as Eirik and Elise stepped out to cheers, smiles, and waving ribbons from family and friends.



One moment I was photographing a tiny bear on an old Defender; a little later I was witnessing one of life’s happiest celebrations. That’s the beauty of never quite knowing what the day will bring.