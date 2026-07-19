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298 / 365
At the Cab Window
The driver of locomotive 411 pauses for a moment before departure.
Built in 1922, this steam locomotive represents more than a century of railway history. Seeing it operated today by dedicated volunteers keeps that history alive in a way no museum display ever could.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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19th July 2026 12:17pm
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