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At the Cab Window by okvalle
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At the Cab Window

The driver of locomotive 411 pauses for a moment before departure.

Built in 1922, this steam locomotive represents more than a century of railway history. Seeing it operated today by dedicated volunteers keeps that history alive in a way no museum display ever could.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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