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Keeping Me Rolling
What was meant to be a day off turned into a full working day instead. Thankfully, the team at the tyre workshop got the bus back on the road with plenty of smiles along the way.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th July 2026 12:37pm
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