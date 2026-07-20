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Keeping Me Rolling by okvalle
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Keeping Me Rolling

What was meant to be a day off turned into a full working day instead. Thankfully, the team at the tyre workshop got the bus back on the road with plenty of smiles along the way.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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