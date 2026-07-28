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Holmenkollen
After picking up my Peruvian coffee in Oslo, Diana and I drove up to Holmenkollen to spend some time together.
It was actually Diana’s idea to take a photo in front of the ski jump. Then, to my surprise, she lay down on the grass and struck a pose. I was more than happy to press the shutter.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th July 2026 3:29pm
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 28th, 2026
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