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Holmenkollen by okvalle
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Holmenkollen

After picking up my Peruvian coffee in Oslo, Diana and I drove up to Holmenkollen to spend some time together.

It was actually Diana’s idea to take a photo in front of the ski jump. Then, to my surprise, she lay down on the grass and struck a pose. I was more than happy to press the shutter.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2026  
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