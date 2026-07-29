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Busy as Ever
As I walked back to the car, I noticed a few thistles growing beside the parking spot. A bumblebee was moving from flower to flower before landing perfectly for one last photograph.
Sometimes the bonus shots turn out to be just as rewarding as the ones you planned.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th July 2026 5:30pm
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Joan Robillard
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Great shot
July 29th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Beautiful macro
July 29th, 2026
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