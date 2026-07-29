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Busy as Ever by okvalle
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Busy as Ever

As I walked back to the car, I noticed a few thistles growing beside the parking spot. A bumblebee was moving from flower to flower before landing perfectly for one last photograph.

Sometimes the bonus shots turn out to be just as rewarding as the ones you planned.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 29th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful macro
July 29th, 2026  
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