Previous
Next
Where my mother lived by okvalle
154 / 365

Where my mother lived

A reupload of my 365 project from 2010

This is the apartment building my moter lived in for many years.

https://www.photoblog.com/ole365/2010/06/03/154-of-365/
3rd June 2010 3rd Jun 10

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fond memories I hope
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise