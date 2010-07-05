Sign up
Visiting boats
A reupload of my 365 project from 2010
Take a look at the rest of the pictures this day here:
https://www.photoblog.com/ole365/2010/07/05/186-of-365/
5th July 2010
5th Jul 10
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Project from 2010
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX10 IS
Taken
5th July 2010 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 4th, 2021
Lin
ace
Lovely composition
July 5th, 2021
