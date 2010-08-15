Previous
At home sick by okvalle
At home sick

A reupload of my 365 project from 2010

This is all I had on this day in 2010. I was sick and had no inspiration at all. I just took a picture of this remote I bought in the Apple store in London the week before.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
