Tjaldur
Tjaldur

The oystercatcher is the national bird of the Faroe Islands. It's called Tjaldur in Faroese and Icelandic, Shalder in Shetland, Tjeld in Norway, so there is a relationship between the names in the west nordic area.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Richard Lewis ace
Interesting that the names are so similar
July 9th, 2022  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
@lifeat60degrees And the name is so different in english and actually mis-named. They don't catch oysters :)
Maybe Chalder Ness in Shetland gets its name from the shalder
July 9th, 2022  
