The border by okvalle
23 / 365

The border

I went for a quick shopping trip to Sweden today. The border isn't spectacular, but I got the sign marking it. Not much shopping done though, but I enjoyed the trip.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
