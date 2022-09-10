Sign up
23 / 365
The border
I went for a quick shopping trip to Sweden today. The border isn't spectacular, but I got the sign marking it. Not much shopping done though, but I enjoyed the trip.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Projects
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th September 2022 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
