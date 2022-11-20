Sign up
The Cube
The public toilet at the City square in Drammen. I was grateful for it this evening, after the train trip from Oslo.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1216
photos
32
followers
18
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Projects
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th November 2022 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Makes for a nice shot
November 20th, 2022
judith deacon
Well, you certainly wouldn't have difficulty finding a WC there!
November 20th, 2022
