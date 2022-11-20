Previous
The Cube by okvalle
31 / 365

The Cube

The public toilet at the City square in Drammen. I was grateful for it this evening, after the train trip from Oslo.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

bkb in the city
Makes for a nice shot
November 20th, 2022  
judith deacon
Well, you certainly wouldn't have difficulty finding a WC there!
November 20th, 2022  
