Previous
Next
Reflection by okvalle
33 / 365

Reflection

I have lately been inspired to find refection in puddles, so while waiting for the bus I should use after my break, I found this puddle, and captured an iconic building by Strømsø square. It's called Globusgården (the Globe building)
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise