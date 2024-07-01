Previous
Speeches by okvalle
68 / 365

Speeches

From the reception at my old workplace. Many speeches by many people were held. The new buses in the background,

I actually started in my new job today, but there were no assignments for me today, so I got the chance to visit, and get some pictures.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise