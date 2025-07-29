Previous
Open air meeting by okvalle
Open air meeting

The salvation army had two open air meetings today, and two yesterday. The last meeting was from 23:00 until midnight. There were thousands of people attending. My estimate is between 10.000 and 15.000 people.
29th July 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

Dorothy ace
Oh My! Where did they all stay?
July 30th, 2025  
