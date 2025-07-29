Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
72 / 365
Open air meeting
The salvation army had two open air meetings today, and two yesterday. The last meeting was from 23:00 until midnight. There were thousands of people attending. My estimate is between 10.000 and 15.000 people.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2556
photos
49
followers
22
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Latest from all albums
1671
6
26
182
72
232
1672
1673
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Projects
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Oh My! Where did they all stay?
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close