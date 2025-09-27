Previous
A Quiet Pause by okvalle
A Quiet Pause

Among the horse paddocks at Bergvang, one of the staff paused for a moment, her gaze resting quietly beyond the fence. Nothing staged, nothing planned — just a candid glimpse of stillness and care in the afternoon sun.
27th September 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

