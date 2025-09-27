Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
A Quiet Pause
Among the horse paddocks at Bergvang, one of the staff paused for a moment, her gaze resting quietly beyond the fence. Nothing staged, nothing planned — just a candid glimpse of stillness and care in the afternoon sun.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2668
photos
51
followers
22
following
21% complete
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
1731
205
13
38
206
78
236
1732
Views
2
Album
Projects
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th September 2025 3:53pm
