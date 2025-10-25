Previous
Marching from the Square by okvalle
79 / 365

Marching from the Square

From Bragernes torg, the parade began — banners raised high, music rising with the morning mist.
Together, they crossed the new bridge that now replaces the one opened in 1936, carrying Drammen’s spirit from past to future.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact