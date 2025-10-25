Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Marching from the Square
From Bragernes torg, the parade began — banners raised high, music rising with the morning mist.
Together, they crossed the new bridge that now replaces the one opened in 1936, carrying Drammen’s spirit from past to future.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2713
photos
53
followers
23
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Projects
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th October 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
