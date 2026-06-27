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Alphabet Soup: Æ by okvalle
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Alphabet Soup: Æ

I searched for the letter Æ but never found one.

In the end, I made my own from seaweed on the beach. Sometimes photography isn’t only about discovering a subject—it is also about creating one.

Finding letters in everyday life.

An early personal photography project where I searched for letterforms in ordinary surroundings. The goal was not to photograph actual letters or text, but to discover shapes that already existed around me.

Looking back, I realize this project trained my eye to notice form, pattern and geometry—something that still influences my photography today.

Originally photographed in 2012, this project has found a new home here in my Projects album.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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