Alphabet Soup: Ð

oday I bring Alphabet Soup to an end with the letter Ð.



Ð is not part of the Norwegian alphabet, but it is an important letter in Faroese – a language, and a place, that was a significant part of my life for 27 years. Rather than trying to include every Faroese special character, I chose Ð to represent them all.



I searched for a natural Ð, but never found one. In the end, I simply wrote it in the sand on a beach. Sometimes photography isn’t just about finding a subject—it is about creating one.



Over the past month, I have interpreted the alphabet through my camera. Some letters were easy to find, while others required a bit more imagination, planning, or creative thinking. Along the way, the project took me into forests, city streets, historical locations, and countless everyday details that are so easily overlooked.



That is what I enjoy most about projects like this. They encourage me to slow down, look more carefully, and discover photographs even on the most ordinary days.



Thank you to everyone who has followed the series, left comments, and shared the journey with me. Alphabet Soup is now complete, but my 365 Project continues—one day, one photograph at a time.