Previous
Next
My car by okvalle
54 / 365

My car

After taking the picture of the old paper factory I went back to my car, and discovered this nice reflection, so I had to capture that as well.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise