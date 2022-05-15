Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
54 / 365
My car
After taking the picture of the old paper factory I went back to my car, and discovered this nice reflection, so I had to capture that as well.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
921
photos
30
followers
22
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Latest from all albums
495
496
497
498
499
500
54
501
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th May 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ford
,
norway
,
drammen
,
ecosport
,
st-line
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close