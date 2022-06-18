Previous
Trees lit by afternoon/evening light by okvalle
68 / 365

Trees lit by afternoon/evening light

Just before I started fishing I captured these nice trees that got lit up in front of the forest in shadows.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
