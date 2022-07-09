Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
81 / 365
Saksun church
The church in Saksun
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1014
photos
32
followers
21
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Latest from all albums
554
79
80
11
555
556
12
81
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th July 2022 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
This is so fine! Awesome!
July 9th, 2022
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Thanks
@monikozi
July 9th, 2022
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
July 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close