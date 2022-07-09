Previous
Next
Saksun church by okvalle
81 / 365

Saksun church

The church in Saksun
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This is so fine! Awesome!
July 9th, 2022  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Thanks @monikozi
July 9th, 2022  
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
July 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise