Previous
Next
Dunkjempe by okvalle
93 / 365

Dunkjempe

In English, Hoary Plantain I believe.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
August 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise