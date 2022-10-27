Previous
Next
Spider II by okvalle
121 / 365

Spider II

Using the "super macro" (1.2x magnification) on my lens, I could get even closer to the spider, but without a tripod it was hard to get a good sharp picture. The web was blowing in the wind as well.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great macro
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise