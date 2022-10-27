Sign up
121 / 365
Spider II
Using the "super macro" (1.2x magnification) on my lens, I could get even closer to the spider, but without a tripod it was hard to get a good sharp picture. The web was blowing in the wind as well.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1181
photos
30
followers
18
following
Renee Salamon
ace
Great macro
October 27th, 2022
