165 / 365
What happened here?
As I was taking the camera off the tripod, after shooting the "fake sunrise" I accidentally pressed the shutter button. Whit a shutter time of 3.5 seconds, you get some light streaks. Too cool to throw away, but wouldn't win any contests :)
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1404
photos
36
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th April 2023 3:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
