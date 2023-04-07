Previous
What happened here? by okvalle
165 / 365

What happened here?

As I was taking the camera off the tripod, after shooting the "fake sunrise" I accidentally pressed the shutter button. Whit a shutter time of 3.5 seconds, you get some light streaks. Too cool to throw away, but wouldn't win any contests :)
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
