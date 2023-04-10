Sign up
166 / 365
A wider shot
I'm not sure which picture I prefer more. The closer picture have a better reflection of the figure in the glass.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th April 2023 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
What a creative brilliant idea! I think I prefer this one.
April 10th, 2023
