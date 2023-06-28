Previous
Parking by okvalle
186 / 365

Parking

My wife doing some practising with me today, and she's becoming pretty good at reversing into a parking spot, both from the right and the left. I bought these cones to mark the parking spot. She have improved hugely over the few past weeks. She holds an Ugandan drivers licence that isn't valid in Norway. She's used to drive on the left, and using an automatic. Now driving on the right with a manual car.
She used to drive me in Kampala with crazy traffic, so I'm sure she will master the traffic here soon, and take a test.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Best wishes to her for her Norwegian test
June 28th, 2023  
