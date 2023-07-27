One of 72 000

There are officially about 72 000 sheep in the Faroe island, but I believe it fluctuates between 70 000 and 75 000.

A law is describing how many sheep can be on the different areas in the Faroe Islands, and those rules are followed pretty precisely. The unique thing about this law is that it was signed in Oslo, Norway in 1298, when the Faroe Islands was a part of the Norwegian Kingdom.

There are only 54 000 people in the Faroe Islands, so you would believe there would be enough for everyone, but there are a huge import of mutton from both Iceland and New Zealand!

