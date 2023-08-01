Sign up
200 / 365
Gásadalur
Now that I'm back home, I can edit some of the pictures I took during my vacation.
This is Gásadalur, and this is really how the place look like, compared to the image I posted last year:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-07-01
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st August 2023 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
What an amazing landscape
August 6th, 2023
