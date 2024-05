I got a gift

This morning a sweet little girl gave me this flower as she entered the bus. It made my day.

It reminded me of a similar situation for more than 40 years ago. I was sitting in my UN army truck (M35A) in Tebnine, Lebanon waiting to move on with the convoy. A girl sipped up to my window and gave me a flower. I never forgot that act. And today I got a very good reminder.