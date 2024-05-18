Previous
Duckling II by okvalle
225 / 365

Duckling II

I like the painting like effects here. Same issues with the ISO here.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

Karen ace
I don't see any ISO issues. But I do see a very beautiful photograph of a sweet duckling.
May 18th, 2024  
moni kozi
This one is gorgeous
May 18th, 2024  
