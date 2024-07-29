Sign up
Chess
At Strømsø city square men are playing chess. I asked if I could take a picture. The light was pretty harsh, so it wasn't easy to get a good picture of them.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
Views
1
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th July 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
