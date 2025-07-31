Sign up
The giant and the witch
And no, not the two in the foreground, but the two cliffs. The two people in the foreground made a nice repetisjon.
The story about the giant and the witch:
https://visitfaroeislands.com/en/see-do/inspiration-guides/ideas-for-exploring-the-faroe-islands/myths-legends/the-giant-and-the-witch
31st July 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
