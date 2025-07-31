Previous
The giant and the witch by okvalle
The giant and the witch

And no, not the two in the foreground, but the two cliffs. The two people in the foreground made a nice repetisjon.

The story about the giant and the witch:
https://visitfaroeislands.com/en/see-do/inspiration-guides/ideas-for-exploring-the-faroe-islands/myths-legends/the-giant-and-the-witch
Ole Kristian Valle

