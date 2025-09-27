Sign up
236 / 365
The Still Grasshopper
In the garden at Bergvang, this grasshopper posed without the slightest move — a sculpture of rust and iron, patient under the afternoon sun. Perhaps the easiest subject of the day, yet still full of character among the living plants.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
64% complete
Photo Details
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th September 2025 3:22pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
