The Still Grasshopper by okvalle
236 / 365

The Still Grasshopper

In the garden at Bergvang, this grasshopper posed without the slightest move — a sculpture of rust and iron, patient under the afternoon sun. Perhaps the easiest subject of the day, yet still full of character among the living plants.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

