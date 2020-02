Highfield Park

The former paddling pool which has been overgrown with trees and bushes has this month been cleared, a pond been made in the middle with a board walk and seating around it. Wen funding is available the area of grass to the right of the picture will be made into a serenity garden. The hope is it will attract wildlife and be a a quiet place for people to enjoy.

At the moment it does not appear very attractive but I did seen a robin here,